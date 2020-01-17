Home

CAROL OVERBEY Marion Carol Overbey, 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at UnityPoint- St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A private celebration of Carol's life will be held. Carol was born Dec. 23, 1944, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Millard "Bud" and Analah (Huntley) McCann. Carol worked as a registered nurse at several care centers during her nursing career. She is survived by her son, Charles "Chuck" (Kelly) Overbey of Shellsburg; four grandchildren, Joseph Overbey, Jessica (Cody) Randall, Jayson Overbey and Jordan Overbey; and two great-grandchildren, Leo Randall and Luca Overbey. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Tony Baker. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020
