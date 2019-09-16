|
CAROL REGINA HARDY Cedar Rapids Carol Regina Hardy, 72, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at her home. A private Celebration of Life gathering will be held for family and friends on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Carol was born on Sept. 7, 1946, in Cresco, Iowa, the daughter of Vivian John and Lucille (Barloon) Soukup. She graduated from South Winneshiek High School. Carol was united in marriage to Roger Hardy on Nov. 24, 2005, in Las Vegas. Carol was enjoying her retirement after a career of working as a purchasing agent for employers such as Norand and Rockwell Collins. Carol's passions were golfing and bowling. She treasured the many friendships she formed during the decades of participating in golfing tournaments and bowling leagues. She was a very lighthearted person and always was laughing and joking around with a sweet smile on her face. Survivors include her children, Mike (Kristi) Leuenberger of Cedar Rapids, Brian (Jennifer) Phillips of Johnston, Iowa, Vicki (Todd) Boerema of Alpharetta, Ga., and Cindy (Jim) O'Leary of Central City, Iowa; step-daughter, Jamie Corlett of Bolingbrook, Ill.; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Elaine Spence of Ohio. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Vivian and Lucille Soukup; and husband, Roger Hardy. Please share a memory of Carol at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019