|
|
CAROL S. ENGEL Cedar Rapids Carol S. Engel, 82, of Cedar Rapids, died May 13, 2020, at Manor Care Center. A private service will be held at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories by the Rev. John Flaherty of All Saints Catholic Church. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Surviving are her husband, Fred J. Engel; a daughter, Lisa (Larry) Lucky of Cedar Rapids; sons, Steven (Dana) Engel of New Orleans, La., and William (Joanna) Engel of Fayetteville, Ga.; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Carol was born June 16, 1937, in Sandusky, Mich., to Richard and Inez (Crafton) Ames. On June 1, 1957, she married Fred J. Engel in Springfield, Ill. She worked briefly as a keypunch operator for a local insurance company. Carol was a devoted member of All Saints Catholic Church. She volunteered in many positions over the past years at her church and at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, Fred, who she loved dearly, and visiting with her family and friends from church. Carol always had a crochet hook in her hands and made many blankets and prayer shawls for the church. She has gone to heaven and will be greatly missed by her husband, Fred, and all of her family. Rest in peace, mom. We love you. Please leave a message for the family on our webpage www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities in memory of Carol.
Published in The Gazette on May 15, 2020