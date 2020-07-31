CAROL S. VOSS Cedar Rapids Carol S. Voss of Cedar Rapids passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Private family services will be held on Monday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Dr. James Coyle, Cedar Memorial Certified Celebrant will officiate. The service will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, and may be viewed at client.tribucast.com/
tcid/5149323. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is encouraged. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Elsie Webb of Streator, Ill.; and several siblings. Carol is survived by her husband, Jim, of 55 years; daughters, Carrie Thompson (Bill) of Cedar Rapids and Jamie Rogers (Jason) of Cedar Rapids; and five grandchildren, Nick (Shannon), Logan and Josie Thompson and Megan and Jack Rogers; and two siblings, Marge Sullivan of Ottawa, Ill., and Jim Webb of Fort Worth, Texas. Carol graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in middle school education. She taught for a couple of years and then became a full-time homemaker, a very devoted wife and mother. She also taught sewing at Kirkwood Community College and did interior decorating. Her passion in life was spending time with her family. She loved to walk, do day trips, go antiquing and to garage sales, patronizing the library, gardening and spending time at Lake Delhi. She loved playing with the grandchildren and being silly. Her philosophy was you had to be a little naughty to have fun. She loved children and talking with the elderly. She was a kid magnet. Kids knew she liked them. Carol forever will be remembered as a wonderful and caring wife, mother and "grammy" and someone who loved children. Please leave a message or tribute to the family on our web page www.cedarmemorial.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Hospital or the Shriners Hospital in Carol's name.