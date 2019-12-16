Home

Brosh Chapel
100 South Cedar St
Solon, IA 52333
(319)624-3844
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Solon, IA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary's Cemetery
Carol Steinbrech


1942 - 2019
Carol Steinbrech Obituary
CAROL JEAN STEINBRECH Solon Carol Jean Steinbrech, 77, of Solon, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in her home following a brief illness. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Solon. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the church. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon are in charge of Carol's arrangements. Carol was born Oct. 8, 1942, on the family farm near Solon, the daughter of Vincent and Alma (Greazel) O'Brien. She graduated valedictorian from Solon High School, Class of 1961. Carol was united in marriage to James Steinbrech on July 3, 1965, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. She worked for many years at the Veterans Hospital and later with Dr. Judisch, both in Iowa City. Carol and Jim farmed together for many years as well as raising three loving children. She was very proud of being a member of the board of directors at the Solon Nursing Home, following in her father's footsteps. He helped start the nursing home in 1973. She was known for her compassion, support, fun loving and being kind to many. She had a passion for Irish music, traveling the world and attending grandchildren's sports and activities. She loved being with her family, especially the eight grandchildren. Carol enjoyed the many social and church groups she was active with. She will be remembered for the way she saw the best in everyone. Carol is survived by her husband more than 54 years, Jim; her children, Gary Steinbrech of Solon, Lori (John) Hartman of Bettendorf and Kevin (Paige) Steinbrech of Solon; eight grandchildren, Ellea and Vincent Steinbrech, Emma, Christin and JJ Hartman, and Sean, Rebecca and Emily Steinbrech; her siblings, Marlene Schulte of Walford and Pat Lacina of Iowa City; and her nine godchildren; as well as her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jim O'Brien; her brother-in-law, Robert Schulte; and her goddaughter, Jackie Olson. Memorials may be directed to the Solon Retirement Village in her name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019
