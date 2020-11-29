Janet, and to all of the Dolphin family - please accept my condolences on the passing of your Mom. I spent a lot of time at your house, before (and after) we moved to the farm and I always felt very welcome at your home - whether playing dolls under the trees or sleepovers in grade school - as well as through the many, many years of our friendship. Your Mom and Dad were always so good to me. I mourn with you & pray for you at this very difficult time. May she rest in peace and memories provide you comfort . Love, Therese

Therese Volk

Friend