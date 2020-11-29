1/1
Carol T. Dolphin
1945 - 2020
CAROL T. DOLPHIN Cascade Carol T. Dolphin, 75, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at her home in Cascade, Iowa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with the Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Anyone wishing to send a memorial may send it to Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Carol Dolphin family, P.O. 430, Cascade, IA 52033. The services will be livestreamed on the Reiff Funeral Home Facebook page. She was born May 2, 1945, in Cascade, Iowa, daughter of Joseph "Gussie" and Mildred "Babe" (Feipel) Rea. She graduated from Aquin High School. She was united in marriage to David C Dolphin on July 27, 1963. From this union seven children were born. He preceded her in death on June 23, 1989. Carol was employed at Cascade Elementary as the lunch lady for many years. Carol treasured spending time with her children and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was well known for her turkey and dressing sandwiches at Christmas and popcorn balls at Halloween. Carol enjoyed sitting on her porch swing, visiting with family and friends, as well as those walking by. She was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa. Carol is survived by seven children, David "Bones" Dolphin of Cascade, Pat (Sarah) Dolphin of Ames, Melanie (Bill) Delaney of Cascade, Janet Dolphin of Cedar Rapids, Linda Dolphin of Cascade, Ann (Matt) Rollinger and Ben (Kelly) Dolphin, both of Cedar Rapids; seven grandchildren, April, Jillian, Logan, Lucas, Kaitlyn, Chase and Josey; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Patsy (Herb) Quint of Cascade; and two brothers-in-law, Corky Dolphin and Carl Kurt, both of Cascade; a sister-in-law, Mary Ipsan of Mount Vernon; and many nieces and nephews. She is also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mary Lou Kurt; a brother and sisters-in-law, John "Skip" and Phyllis Dolphin and Becky Dolphin; and a nephew, Timmie Dolphin. We will never forget someone who gave us so much to remember! A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Martin’s Catholic Church
November 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Sending lots of love from Tulsa!
Janan Hall
November 27, 2020
My condolences to the family
Nancy Mullins
Classmate
November 27, 2020
Sorry for your loss of your mom, always enjoyed talking to her when she would stop and visit on her walk by my house.
Ruth Green
November 26, 2020
My deepest sympathy Bones, Pat, Melanie,Janet, Linda, Ann and Ben. My memories go back to when we grew up next to each other. I had the joy of working with her and retiring the same year. We loved going to the casino and lunch along the river in Bellevue. She was so proud of all of you cherish the memories as I will and know she made a difference in our lives. May God wrap his loving arms around her.
Donna Soppe
Friend
November 26, 2020
John and I would like to express our deepest sympathy in the loss of your mother. She will be missed by many. May all your great memories sustain you at this sad time.
John and Barb Hacke
Acquaintance
November 26, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Dolphin family. May all of your wonderful memories bring you comfort.
Lee Ann LEYTEM
November 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss, keeping you in our thoughts and prayers!
Tom & Donna Klocke
Tom & Donna Klocke
November 25, 2020
So very, very sorry to hear of Carol's passing. My deepest condolences and sympathies to her family and many friends. She was a very special lady who will be missed by anyone who ever met her.
Bob Neiers
Friend
November 25, 2020
I was saddened to learn of your Mothers' death. She was a nice lady and great mother. She will be sorely missed. RIP Carol.
sharon knuth
Friend
November 25, 2020
Enjoyed many years of working with her at Cascade Elementary. Am sorry for your loss.
Diane Gerken
Coworker
November 25, 2020
To the Dolphin family, I’m so sorry for your loss. Carol was such a nice lady and obviously a good Mom, she raised a wonderful family. All I can say is remember all the good times, it helps get you thru the rough times.
Kelly Reding
Friend
November 25, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to all of you! May your cherished memories help you through this difficult time!
Lisa and Tom Andersen
November 25, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss.
Maureen McDermott
Friend
November 25, 2020
Janet, and to all of the Dolphin family - please accept my condolences on the passing of your Mom. I spent a lot of time at your house, before (and after) we moved to the farm and I always felt very welcome at your home - whether playing dolls under the trees or sleepovers in grade school - as well as through the many, many years of our friendship. Your Mom and Dad were always so good to me. I mourn with you & pray for you at this very difficult time. May she rest in peace and memories provide you comfort . Love, Therese
Therese Volk
Friend
November 25, 2020
Dear Bones and all you wonderful Dolphins, You have my sincere sympathy and love. Carol was a great friend of Mom and Dad's and always had a kind word and big smile for all of us. What a good soul. Her trip to the card games above will be speedy.
Peg O'Brien
Friend
November 25, 2020
Dolphin family I'm sorry for your families loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Mitch McDermott
Friend
