CAROL JEAN WHITTERS Cedar Rapids Carol Jean Whitters, 83, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church with Father Ken Glaser presiding. Burial will be in Sulek Cemetery near Shueyville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW, where there will be a 7:30 p.m. vigil. Carol was born Jan. 4, 1936, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of James and Leone (Albaugh) Callahan. She was united in marriage to Paul Whitters in July 1951. Carol did a lot of canning when her children were little. She took cake decorating and tole painting, and enjoyed collecting cookie jars. Carol enjoyed making quilts as well as cooking for all her family. She was very proud of her Irish heritage. Traveling and being on the go was a part of what Carol loved. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Carol is survived by her children, James (Colleen) Whitters of Eagle River, Alaska, Cynthia (Phillip) Hynek of Swisher, Daniel (Linda) Whitters of Cedar Rapids, Rebecca (Eric) Fisher of Fairfax, John (Peggy) Whitters of Amana, William (Lisa) Whitters of Shueyville and Paul Joseph (Jerri) Whitters of Swisher; 38 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and her great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul; her daughter, Amy Whitters; her son, Thomas Whitters, who died April 9, 2019; her grandson, Drake Whitters; and her sister, Judy (Terry) Kelly. Memorials may be directed to the family. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019