CAROL WIGHTMAN Cedar Rapids Carol Wightman, 68, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at UnityPoint Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Online memorial service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, via Zoom. If you would like to attend, please email carolsmemorybook@gmail.com for more details.



