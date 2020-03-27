|
CAROLE ANN SLAYMAKER Marengo Carole Ann Slaymaker, 80, of Marengo, passed away at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Private graveside services will be held at the Marengo Cemetery. Memorials may be given in Carole's name to the American Legion Junior Auxiliary. Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements. Carole is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey (Kathi) Panknen of Pleasant Hill and Daniel (Tina) Panknen of Kalona; two stepchildren, Angie (Randy) Carne of Marengo and Tony (Wynnette) Slaymaker of Riverside; four grandchildren, Sean (Amanda) Panknen, Shanna (Tony) Ridgway, Jordon Panknen and Rhiannon Panknen; four step-grandchildren, Lyndsey Carney, Holly (John) Hinshaw, Eli Slaymaker and Stella Slaymaker; and three great-grandsons, Jonathan and Landon Panknen and Simon Ridgway. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Samuel Slaymaker, in 2019; and two brothers, Neale and Richard Hamilton. Carole Hamilton was born July 7, 1939, in rural Andrew, the daughter of Lester A. and Elda M. (Harding) Hamilton. She graduated from Andrew High School in 1957. Following high school, she attended Finley Hospital School of Nursing, receiving her degree in 1960. Carole married Elmer Panknen and later divorced. On Aug. 5, 1992, she married Samuel R. Slaymaker in Harrison, Ark. She was a registered nurse at the University of Iowa Hospitals for 13 years and then worked in the Ophthalmology department for 37 years, retiring in 2011. Carole was a life member of the American Legion. She was very involved with her husband, Sam, in all the American Legion events. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary from 1988 to current as well as past president. Carole was also the district chairman of the American Legion Junior Program and Department Junior Chair. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 27, 2020