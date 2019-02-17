CAROLE J. FORD Ely Carole J. Ford, 68, of Ely, was called to be with our Lord on Feb. 8, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, the same place she spent many hours volunteering to cuddle with newborns. She was born on Jan. 29, 1951, in Cedar Rapids to Robert and Charlotte (Deal) Sixta. Carole graduated from Marion High School. After graduating from high school, she worked various jobs, until finding her perfect career working as an administrative assistant for the superintendent of the Cedar Rapids School District for 23 years. After her retirement, you could find Carole spending time with her favorite gal pals shopping, having coffee, dinner and wine and Jazzercising. She also enjoyed vacationing and gambling with her husband, Blake, and spending time with her kids and grandchildren. If you met Carole you would never forget her bigger-than-life personality, her special laugh or her ability to shift the focus of a room with her presence. Carole is survived by her husband, Blake; children, Heather (John) Deal, Nick (Kasey Moomey) Bundy and Amy (Cody) Clinton; grandchildren, Jordan Leach, Kayla Deal, Ellis Gongwer and Stella Clinton; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Judi (Rueben) Peppler and Bob (Helen Monsees) Sixta. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her granddaughter, Coral Deal. A Celebration of Life and visitation will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at First Assembly of God Church, 3233 Blairs Ferry Rd. NE, Cedar Rapids. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or UnityPoint Hospital Women's and Children's Cuddle Program in Carole's name: www.unitypoint.org/cedarrapids/services-foundation-donate-now.aspx. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary