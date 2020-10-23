CAROLE JEAN BERESFORD Troy Mills Carole Jean Beresford, 76, of Troy Mills, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at her home in Troy Mills after complications from surgery. The family will greet friends from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Troy Mills Cemetery in Troy Mills. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Carole, the second of three daughters, was born on Sep. 22, 1944, in Walker, Iowa, the daughter of Harold and Erva (Cahill) Kelso. She was born and raised in the same house. On Dec. 14, 1961, Carole was united in marriage to Robert Austin Beresford, eventually settling in Troy Mills, Iowa, to raise their family. Carole found great enjoyment in nurturing and then watching her "day care kids' grow up. Upon retiring from babysitting, Carole became employed as an associate at North Linn Community School District. She worked there until retirement in 2014. Carole served her community for 19 years as the secretary/treasurer of the Troy Mills Sanitary District. Carole loved playing cards, flower gardening, crocheting and mushroom hunting (even when she didn't find any) and was an avid reader. She collected salt cellars and bells. Christmas always was a big deal at the Beresfords, inside and out. Carole enjoyed spending time with her family and extended family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Carole is survived and lovingly remembered by two sons, Robert (Nan) Beresford of Stafford, Va., and Kevin Beresford of Walker, Iowa; three daughters, Teri (Phil) Mosher of Walker, Diana (Jeff) McDowell of Ryan, Iowa, and Jennifer (Sean) Gill of Wellman, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Mark Meader of Waubeek, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; two sisters, Sharon Tempus and Janet Meader; and a brother-in-law, Gene Tempus. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carole's memory may be directed to the Troy Mills American Legion or Hospice of Mercy. Please share a memory of Carole at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
