CAROLE LYNN UNGERER Swisher Carole Lynn Ungerer, 73, of Swisher, passed away on Nov. 13, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the church. Private family inurnment will be at a later date. Carole was born June 14, 1946, in Dell Rapids, S.D., the daughter of Merle and Grace (Park) Willard. She grew up on the Willard homestead farm in Colton, S.D. She was baptized, confirmed and, on Oct. 14, 1972, was united in marriage to Glenn Ungerer at First Lutheran Church in Colton, S.D. She received her degree in food and nutrition from South Dakota State University and completed her dietetics internship in Seattle. Her first job as a registered dietitian was in Madison, Wis., and she retired from Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. She enjoyed family vacations and visiting friends and family. Carole was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Carole's greatest joy came from her faith, family, friends and farm. She had strong faith and loved the Lord and her church. The light in Carole's life was her beloved granddaughter, Neely. She was there when she was born and was the first hand Neely held. Carole was a devoted and wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, godmother and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her loving husband, Glenn of Swisher, Iowa; a daughter, Lisa (Dipesh) Shah; granddaughter, Neely, all of St. Louis; siblings, James (Jan) Willard and Roger (Sherri) Willard, both of Colton, S.D., Linda (Lester) Corporon of Dougherty, Iowa, David (Kathy) Willard of Waverly, Iowa, Robby (Rose Mary) Willard of Renner, S.D., Daniel Willard of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Mark (Carlotta) Willard of Lake Odessa, Mich.; mother in-law, Betty Ungerer of Mansfield, Ohio; in-laws, Susie (Fred) Wiegand of Mansfield, Ohio, and Gary (Cindy) Ungerer of Bowling Green, Ohio; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Dorothy Willard; and father in-law, Kenneth Ungerer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019