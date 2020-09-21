CAROLE MARIE LOUISE LYNG Cedar Rapids Carole Marie Louise Lyng, 93, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Cottage Grove Place Health Center, where she received wonderful care. She has been a resident at Cottage Grove Place, independent living, for the past eight years. She was born Sept. 18, 1927, in Sioux Falls, S.D., the daughter of Christopher B. and Lillian M. (Pederson) Sjolseth. She married Kenneth D. Lyng on April 27, 1947, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, in Hills, Minn. She and her husband began their married life together in Sioux Falls, S.D. Throughout the years, Carole and her husband, who was employed by Mobil Oil Corporation, transferred to other locations with the company. The first move was to St. Paul, Minn., and then to Shorewood, Wis., and finally a move to Elmhurst, Ill., in 1964. Carole was a homemaker until her husband passed away in 1975. In 1978, she went to work as a travel agent with Unique Travel in Elmhurst, Ill., where she was afforded many opportunities to travel all over the world. Carole was gifted with a beautiful singing voice, which began as a young child. She sang in all her church choirs and many solos at weddings, funerals and other special occasions. For a number of years, she was an active member of Elmhurst Jr. Women's Club, where she sang with their choral group. Her greatest joy came from acting and singing in a variety of community theater productions over the years, especially productions at the Oak Park Village Players in Oak Park, Ill. Carole attended First Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. Throughout the years, she was active in church activities. She enjoyed a variety of crafts: painting, needle point and sewing. As a young mother, sewing clothes for her three daughters gave her lots of joy. She was an avid reader and would often enjoy a good conversation about something she read. She loved challenging crossword puzzles and playing bridge. Finally, the greatest joy in Carole's life was spending time with her family. She adored her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and has left them with many wonderful memories. Surviving are her children, Deborah (John) Rigg of Springfield, Ill., Lanette (Larry) Siegel of Indio, Calif., and Kimberly (Tom) Petersen of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; six grandchildren, Jennifer (Ryan) Middleton, Melissa (Brett) Best, Brent Byard, Erik (Kristy) Fournier, Abigail Siegel and Jordan Siegel; eight great-grandchildren, Oliver Middleton, Isabel Middleton, Emma Best, Nolan Best, Chelsie Best, Brendon Byard, Laila Fournier and Selma Fournier; two step-granddaughters, Shawnee Petersen and Jenna (Curt) Driscoll; and three step-grandchildren, Brayden Frambach, Macie Frambach and Baylie Frambach. Carole also is survived by her brother, Richard Sjolseth; brother-in-law, Gordon Lyng; and many nieces and nephews. Carole was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth D. Lyng; parents, Christopher and Lillian Sjolseth; brother, Milo Sjolseth; and sister, Phyllis Dopson. Cremation rites have been accorded by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Interment will be at a later date at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery in Hills, Minn. Memorial contributions can be made to The American Cancer Society
