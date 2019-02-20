CAROLE ANN SALGER Vinton Carole Ann Salger passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at her home in Vinton surrounded by her family. She passed away due to congestive heart failure. She had been in remission from lung and breast cancer for nearly four years. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Vinton with the Rev. Mark C. Urlaub officiating. Interment will be in the Dysart Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com. Carole was born Feb. 1, 1942, to Walter and Dora (Bockhaus) Pippert Roseberg in Dysart, Iowa. She grew up on the farm with her brothers, Dale, Ned, Edward, Carl and Fred. Carole's father passed away unexpectedly when she was a small baby, but the family continued farming in spite of this. When Carole was 5 years old, her mother Dora married Otto Roseberg, a Garrison-area farmer, and as a result of their move she attended Garrison schools and grew up on the farm there with an ever-growing family. Carole married Marion "Butch" Herman Salger of Garrison on Feb. 9, 1963, in Vinton. Butch and Carole were two peas in a pod. He preceded her in death. Carole was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Vinton. Carole worked as a certified nurse's aide at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton for more than 50 years, retiring in 2011. Many will remember her loving care and many kind deeds over the years. Survivors include her son, Daryn Edward Salger of Vinton; her grandchildren, Logan Salger of Garrison, Alex Salger of Cedar Rapids and Brittany (Brett) Libbert of Vinton; her great-grandchildren, Tenli and Zayli Libbert, all of Vinton; her brother, Dale Pippert of Vinton; her half sister, Rosemary (Dennis) Roseberg Billings and family of Buena Vista, Colo.; and her half brother, David (Holly) Roseberg and family of Columbia, Mo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Pippert and Dora and Otto Roseberg; and brothers, Ned, Edward, Carl and Fred. Carole's family would like to offer their sincere gratitude to Dr. Jenigiri and Michelle, Dr. Payvandi and Ali, Dr. Anwer and Jenny and UnityPoint Hospice, especially Tammy and Polly for the excellent and loving care that Carole received. Phillips Funeral Home, Vinton, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary