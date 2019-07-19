|
CAROLE E. WORBY Stanwood Carole E. Worby, 80, of Stanwood, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 17, 2019, with her family by her side. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence with Pastor Ron Lashmit officiating. Burial will follow at the Stanwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 8:30 until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Carole was born Aug. 4, 1938, to Earl and Elsie (Brunson) Paist in Stanwood, Iowa. She married Darrell Worby on June 26, 1954, in Tipton. He passed away Feb. 24, 2005. Carole is survived by her sons, Larry (Jean) of New Kent, Va., Terry (Kaylene) of Mechanicsville and Garry (Sally) of Solon; daughter, Dawn (Ron) Chapman of Mount Vernon; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Jeraldine (Keith) Flockhart of Lisbon; brothers-in-law, Gene Brown and Ivan Hasselbusch; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding Carole in death were her parents; husband, Darrell; and twin sisters, Connie Brown and Bonnie Hasselbusch. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 19, 2019