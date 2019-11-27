|
CAROLINE "KAY" J. EILERS Monticello Caroline "Kay" J. Eilers, 83, of Monticello, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello, where a rosary will be held at 3 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Monticello prior to funeral services. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the church with burial in the church cemetery. The Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate, and Deacon Jeffrey Sutterman will assist. Kay was born March 9, 1936, in Moline, Ill., the daughter of Paul and Eleanor (Petr) Joy. She married Lawrence Sutterman on June 9, 1956, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death in 2004. She married Robert Eilers on April 14, 2007, in Monticello. She worked as a nurse's aide for most of her working years. She and Larry settled in Monticello and she worked part-time at Family Foods and later at Fareway grocery stores. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and volunteered for many years. She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. Her interior design was second to none. Survivors include her husband, Bob; children, Steven (Tammy) Sutterman of Monticello and Jeffrey (Beth) Sutterman of Frederick, Md.; stepchildren, Allen (Julie) Eilers of Quincy, Ill., and Deanne (Clint) Bennett of Wheatland; grandchildren, Nash Sutterman, Kelli and Brittany Sutterman and Samantha, Anthony, Timothy and Nathaniel Sutterman; stepgrandchildren, Jennifer and Michelle Dettbarn, Corynn and Chloe Bennett, Devon & Andrew Eilers; one great-grandchild; and in-laws, Jerry Vietti of Peoria, Ill., Mel (Becky Menster) Eilers of Monticello, Loren Eilers of Cedar Rapids, Donald (Glenda) Eilers of Scotch Grove, Steve Eilers of Harrisonville, Mo., Sharon (Ernie) Rahm of Anaheim, Calif., and Jean Nelson of Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Lawrence; one son, Scott Sutterman, in 2011; and in-laws, Marian (Larry) Harksen, Patricia Vietti and Bill Nelson. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019