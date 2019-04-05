CAROLINE GLUBA New Boston, Ill. Caroline Gluba, 94, formerly of New Boston and Keithsburg, Ill., died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Colonial Manor of Amana, Iowa. Visitation is from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, April 8, followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church, Keithsburg. Burial will be in Greenmound Cemetery, Keithsburg. Memorials may be left for the Activity Department at Colonial Manor of Amana. Dennison Funeral Home in Aledo is handling arrangements. Caroline Sedam was born to Lester and Emma Verstring Sedam on Jan. 18, 1925, at home on the family farm in rural New Boston. She graduated from New Boston High School. On Jan. 26, 1942, she married Joe "Jake" Gluba in Kahoka, Mo. Soon after they married, Jake left for World War II. The couple enjoyed spending time with each other from just sitting around and laughing to cooking and canning. They were happily married for 75 years, until Jake's death on June 12, 2017. She worked at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids for 25 years. She then went to work at Thatcher Plastic in Muscatine. Caroline enjoyed Bingo and loved gardening. Her greatest joy was spending time with family. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Joe H. (Julie) Gluba Jr., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Sherry L. (Douglas) Schroeder, Swisher, Iowa; grandchildren, Caryn DeSpain, Ricque Stubenrauch, Joseph Gluba, Gabriel Gluba, Benjamin McCauley, Matthew McCauley, Amanda Robidoux and Allyson Schroeder; 19 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Clark (Shirley) Sedam and Chester Sedam, all of New Boston, Ill.; sister-in-law, Peggy Sedam, Andalusia, Ill.; and brother-in-law, Roy Nebiker, New Boston, Ill. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Carol June Powers; husband, Jake Gluba; an infant grandson; sister, Lucille Nebiker; brother, Clyde Sedam; and sister-in-law, Ressa Mae Sedam. Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary