CAROLINE HARRIS Cedar Rapids Caroline Harris, 31, of Marion, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. A private visitation will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home for her extended (aka "bonus") family and friends to bid Caroline a blessed farewell; please contact the family if you wish to attend. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks is required. Caroline was born July 17, 1989, in St. Louis, Mo., to Samuel Tracy and Sandra Lee Harris. During her earliest years, Caroline lived at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, but she spent the preponderance of her formative years in Clear Lake, Texas, just outside of Houston. In late 2010, Caroline moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to be near her dad, Sam. She loved her life in Texas, often reminisced of her time there and talked of moving back. Life had different plans for Caroline, however, and, in February 2014, she gave birth to a beautiful girl named Graciella Elizabeth. Graciella became Caroline's world and she strived to raise her with the values and morals she herself had received. Following Graciella's birth, Caroline moved to Marion, Iowa, became a homeowner and lived there until her passing. Caroline worked many places but experienced her greatest success at Safelite Glass, joining the team in 2017 and working there until her death. Caroline was lauded for her accomplishments at Safelite and was awarded employee of the month multiple times. But, of course, most importantly, Caroline excelled as a single mother and was loved by many. Caroline is survived by her daughter, Graciella Elizabeth Harris. In keeping with Caroline's sense of humor and strong sense of family extending well beyond blood kin, the remaining survivors' names were placed in a hat and appear here in the order that they were drawn: uncle and aunt, Kenny and Denise Toni Harris; her father, Samuel Harris; her cousins, Kelly Harris Young, Heaven Young, Ella Anderson and Peri Anderson; her "bonus" parents, Annette and Floyd Taylor; "bonus" niece, Aniyah Prince; her sister, Michelle Harris; her brother, Adam Anderson and sister-in-law Wendy Su; her paternal grandmother, Bette Harris; and her uncle, Terry Harris. Caroline will be laid to rest in the Moses Lee family cemetery just outside of Dunn, N.C., alongside her mother, Sandra Lee Harris; and maternal grandparents, Howard Moses Lee and Velva White Lee. Rest easy Sweet Caroline! Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com
.