1/1
Caroline Lala
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caroline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAROLINE LALA Cedar Rapids Caroline Lala, 82, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at her home. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Center Point. Graveside Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Walker Cemetery, Walker, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing, and please bring a chair for the graveside service. Caroline was born in Iowa on Oct. 7, 1937, the daughter of George and Inez (Vredenburg) Coberly. When she was young she worked at Collins Radio. She married Gene M. Lala on Dec. 29, 1959, in Cedar Rapids and fell in love with the farm life with Gene. Later in life she also worked at Hunters Specialties, K's Merchandise and at nonprofit services. Caroline's love for singing took her all over the state. She sang with Cedar Valley Sweet Hearts, Kenny Hofer Band and Johnny Ketelsen Band. She enjoyed visiting nursing homes to perform and also played the accordion. Caroline loved everything about family, especially watching her grandkids dance. She was like a surrogate mother to her friends and their families. She loved to cook, clean and bake. Caroline would hunt, fish, go to tractor pulls, race snowmobiles, and drive tractors at Farm Progress. She had a large garden and maintained the farm even after Gene passed away. Caroline will be missed by all of those who knew and loved her. Survivors include her children, Mike Lala of Vinton, Mark (Sandy) Lala of Center Point and Collene Lovell of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and siblings, Mary Pederson of Monticello, Cleve (Doris) Coberly of Center Point and Mildred Boland of Glendale, Ariz. Caroline was preceded in death by her parents, George and Inez; husbands, Melvin McArthur and Gene Lala; siblings, Gladys Snethen, Arlene Robinson, Dorothy Snethen, Ruby Mollenhauer, Arnold Coberly and John Coberly; and daughter-in-law, Lisa M. Lala. Please share a memory of Caroline at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Walker Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service
622 Main St
Center Point, IA 52213
(319) 849-1567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved