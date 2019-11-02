|
CAROLINE LOUISE TRUMPOLD Middle Amana Caroline Louise Trumpold, 87, of Middle Amana, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Colonial Manor in Amana. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Middle Amana Church with Elder Emilie Hoppe officiating. Burial will be in the Middle Amana Cemetery, Middle Amana. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Middle Amana Church, Middle Amana. Memorials can be contributed to the Amana Arts Guild or the Amana Church Society. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements. Caroline is survived by her three children, Carla (Lance) Nickel of Middle Amana, Cathy (Fritz) Kinzenbaw of Ladora and Sam Trumpold of Des Moines; three grandchildren, Willie (Wendy) Nickel of Cherry Hill, N.J., Mickey (Mandey) Kinzenbaw of Ankeny and Cari (Casey) Pauli of Fairfax; 11 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Bennett and Harper Nickel, Evan, Alea and Sadie Kinzenbaw, and Caden, Chloe, Camryn, Cage and Cruz Pauli. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford; her parents; and two brothers, Fred and Jack Hahn. Caroline Hahn was born Aug. 5, 1932, in Middle Amana, the daughter of Carl and Emilie (Pohlers) Hahn. She graduated from Amana High School in 1950, and later received her degree in early childhood education at the Iowa State Teachers College. Caroline was united in marriage to Clifford Trumpold in 1951 at the Middle Amana Church. While teaching at the Amana Elementary School, she continued her education at the University of Iowa and received her master's degree in special education. Caroline was an Amana Church member and also a member of the National Education Association. She received the "Amana Teacher of the Year" award in 1978. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading and watching town team baseball. Caroline demonstrated cooking and quilting as a participant in the Smithsonian Institute Folk Life Festival in Washington, D.C. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Caroline found joy in her life, her family and her friends. Caroline was Oma to many and will be remembered for her beautiful smile and caring spirit. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
