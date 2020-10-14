CAROLYN ANN GROSS Iowa City Carolyn Ann Gross, 74, died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Carolyn was born May 2, 1947, in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of Daniel and Mary Jane Ross Woolley. She moved to Iowa City in 1967. On Aug. 23, 1969, Carolyn married John Gross. Carolyn proudly received her bachelor's degree in English literature in 1999 at the University of Iowa. Carolyn and John owned and operated Technigraphics in downtown Iowa City, Cedar Rapids and Dubuque for over 31 years, retiring in 2008. While in business, Carolyn served as a community leader with the Chamber of Commerce, ICAD, president of her regional professional association, as an officer and director of Shelter House, past president of the Downtown Rotary Club and a Scout leader. She was a founding member of Potluck Insurgency, believing in the importance of political activism. She enjoyed travel, family dinners, refreshments with friends in her garden, reading, camping and sometimes canoeing with grandchildren. She was a fine partner and companion for 51 years and loved by everyone who knew her. Carolyn is survived by her husband, John, and their children, Jason (Angela) Gross and Heather (Jeff) Hammer; two grandchildren, Caroline Hammer and Lucas Gross; her mother, Mary Ross; and her siblings, Michael Woolley and Jeannine Christner. Carolyn was preceded in death by her father and her brother, Richard. Family services will be held. A Celebration of Carolyn's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Shelter House Foundation, www.shelterhouseiowa.org/donate
