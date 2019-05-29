CAROLYN "KAY" SHIVE HENRY Cedar Rapids Carolyn "Kay" Shive Henry, 87, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church in Cedar Rapids by the Rev. Melanie Van Wheelden. A time for fellowship will follow the service from 3 to 5 p.m. at the church. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Carolyn "Kay" Shive Henry was born July 30, 1931, in Patterson, N.J., the daughter of Otto and Ray (Seaman) Reiner. Kay graduated from Bucknell University in 1953 with a degree in education, accepting her first teaching position in Oahu, Hawaii. There, Kay met and married James Lindon Shive, a young Navy 2nd lieutenant, at the Pearl Harbor Church on March 19, 1954. Kay and Jim returned stateside to make their home in the Cedar Rapids/Iowa City area, settling in 1961 at the Cottage Reserve at Lake Macbride. Kay led a full and lively life, raising three children and supporting Jim in growing what now is known as Shive-Hattery Engineers and Architects. Kay taught reading at the Solon grade school and at CEC, an alternative high school in Iowa City. Kay was known for her kind and generous spirit, helping many students not only with reading but with basic life skills. In the early 1980s, Kay completed her master's degree at the University of Iowa. Kay was an active member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder and Stephen's minister. She had a great adventurous spirit which led her to Alaska for dog-sledding and the Caribbean with husband, Jim, to go bareboating with close friends Carol and Dave Brown. Upon Jim's untimely death in 1985, Kay remained active giving of her time to the Iowa City Public Library, Hancher Auditorium, SEID, (a nonprofit offering economic opportunities for disadvantaged women), and a founding member of the Iowa Women's Foundation. In 1990, Kay married George Henry, moving to Cedar Rapids. Kay remained a passionate contributor of time and talents at the Indian Creek Nature Center, History Center, Junior League, American Red Cross, the Willis Dady Shelter, P.E.O. Chapter HJ, as well as many other community and philanthropic groups. George and Kay shared a spirit for adventure, rafting in Utah and traveling the world. Summers at the Shive family cabin on Lake Vermilion in Minnesota found Kay and George making lunch weekly for staff and volunteers of the American Bear Association at the Vince Shute Wildlife Sanctuary in Orr, Minn. Kay was a unique, dynamic and vibrant woman known for her positive and giving nature. Kay will be deeply missed by the many lives she touched, especially those who survive her, including her husband, George; daughter, Polly (Armond) Pagliai; and sons, Philip (Cinde) Shive and Mike (Becky) Shive; grandchildren, Tony (Mareike) Pagliai, Jaclyn (Todd) Ewing, Meredith (JD Moore) Shive, Carson Shive and Landon Shive; great-grandchildren, Judah, Calder and Ezra Ewing; adopted daughter from Sweden, Helene (Kenth) Holmgren and family; nieces, Marge Wagenvoord and Kate Frost; and nephew, Bill Clark. Survivors also include Jerry (Jennifer) Henry and Jeff (Carolyn) Henry, and their children, Kalese (John) Sheldahl and Kestral Henry. Kay was preceded in death by first husband, Jim Shive; sister, Peggy Clark; and nephew, Mark Shive. The family would like to thank UnityPoint Hospice and Cottage Grove for their compassionate care. Kay's body has been deeded to the University of Iowa, as was her first husband, Jim. The family requests no flowers. Memorials to be made in Kay's name to the Iowa City Public Library, the Iowa Women's Foundation or . Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on May 29, 2019