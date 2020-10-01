1/1
Carolyn Huedepohl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAROLYN HUEDEPOHL Brooklyn Carolyn Huedepohl, 58, of Brooklyn, died on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Pella Regional Health Center in Pella. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at St. James Lutheran Church in Victor. Interment will be at Victor Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Michael Kolesar officiating. A reception will follow at St. James Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be designated to the Christian Opportunity Center in Pella or the St. James Lutheran Church, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 485, Victor, IA 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.smithfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
1103 Broad Street
Grinnell, IA 50112
641-236-3134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved