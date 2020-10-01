CAROLYN HUEDEPOHL Brooklyn Carolyn Huedepohl, 58, of Brooklyn, died on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Pella Regional Health Center in Pella. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at St. James Lutheran Church in Victor. Interment will be at Victor Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Michael Kolesar officiating. A reception will follow at St. James Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be designated to the Christian Opportunity Center in Pella or the St. James Lutheran Church, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 485, Victor, IA 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.smithfh.com
.