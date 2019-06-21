|
CAROLYN J. MICHEL WRAY Iowa City Carolyn J. Michel Wray was born Oct. 2, 1935, and spent her childhood in and around the Iowa City area. She met Neal Wray in 1951 and married July 22, 1953. They had four children: three boys, Tim, Tom and Troy, and one daughter, Patti. The family moved April 7, 1977, from North Liberty to Van Buren County. Carolyn went to work at Stockport schools for 12 years and retired in 2000. She loved crafts, ESP, crochet and shows. She passed June 12, 2019, at the age of 83. She was loved and will be missed by family and friends. Gathering will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 3, at Saddlebrook Club House, Iowa City.
Published in The Gazette on June 21, 2019