|
|
CAROLYN JEAN KROB Tipton Carolyn Jean Krob, 90, of Tipton, entered eternity on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 3, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with cremation to follow. Visitation will be held Monday, March 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton. A memorial fund has been established in her memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Carolyn, daughter of John and Blanche (Miller) Rourke, was born March 18, 1929, in Iowa City, Iowa. On Aug. 21, 1951, she was united in marriage to John Francis Krob in Oxford, Iowa. Carolyn was a homemaker and loving mother to six children and still gave of her time and energy to be president of St. Mary's Guild, a Tipton Blue Bird Leader and a Cub Scout den mother. She also was a member of the Child Conservation League, Eastern Iowa Veterinary Medical Association Auxiliary, Tipton Ladies Golf and the Paradise Park Ladies Golf. Carolyn is survived by her six children, Cheryl (Robert) Schmidt of Clarence, Iowa, Marlys (Kevin) Fisher of Mechanicsville, Iowa, Jonelle (Philip) Hook of Vermillion, S.D., Maurice (Jan) Krob of Tipton, Iowa, Lawrence Krob of Clarence, Iowa, and Douglas (Teresa) Krob of Tipton, Iowa; her sisters, Veronica Hoye and Sarah O'Reilly; her brother, Mike Rourke; 12 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, John Krob; her sisters, Esther Peters and Delores McGillian; her brothers, John Rourke and Richard "Dick" Rourke; and her parents, John and Blanche Miller. A memorial fund in her memory has been established for Cedar Manor Nursing Home or Iowa City Hospice.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020