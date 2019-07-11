CAROLYN L. SHADE Cedar Rapids Carolyn L. Shade, 44, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice of Mercy surrounded by her loving family. A visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at a later date in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Carolyn Lee Barnotes was born on Aug. 27, 1974, the daughter of Michael and Kathy (Strout) Barnotes. She served her country in the U.S. Army as an E4 medic in Korea during peace time. She graduated from Coe College with a B.S. in nursing. Carolyn was a well-respected nurse at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. She enjoyed bringing her children to Yellow River Park for camping and hiking. Her Chihuahuas, Giovanni and Lacey, gave her comfort and joy. She also collected stones, rocks, and crystals as a hobby. Her children were the light of her life. Carolyn was a dedicated mother and loyal friend. People gravitated to her because of her smile and genuine kindness. Carolyn was survived by her children, Christien, Kenzie and Matthew Shade of Cedar Rapids; parents, Michael and Karen Barnotes and Kathy Barnotes; brother, Michael Barnotes; stepbrother, Casey (Lindsay) Prince. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society or Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Carolyn's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 11, 2019