CAROLYN MARIE FRAZIER Vinton Carolyn Marie Frazier, 56, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from a battle with cancer that she took on fearlessly. Carolyn was born May 4, 1963, to Charles and Mary Ellen Cash Montross. She received her education from Deep River-Millersburg in 1981 and went on to attend the University of Iowa, earning a degree in food science. Carolyn was united in marriage to John Frazier on Aug. 16, 1986, in North English, Iowa, before settling in Vinton. Her career began at Frontier Herbs as a coffee buyer, where her passion for traveling the world was fueled. She continued her career as an independent operations consultant for a variety of companies for more than 30 years. She was instrumental in laying the foundation for the family business, Frazier Nursery, and was proud to work hand-in-hand with her husband and son. In addition to traveling, Carolyn had many hobbies. She was an impressive cook, using cultural inspiration from her travels. She was a very talented quilter, spending hours on sewing projects and intricate embroidery designs. Carolyn founded and directed the Vinton-Shellsburg Farm to School chapter, which educates students and families about healthful eating while providing locally sourced food at school. She was a proud Iowa State Master Gardener, enjoyed canning vegetables and was known for her salsa and sauerkraut. Carolyn will be remembered for how she lived her life and whom she chose to live it with. She consistently put others first, through selfless, thoughtful actions, so the outpouring love and support Carolyn and her family received during this time has come as no surprise. The Fraziers would like to thank the friends and members of the community for what they have given. Additionally, they would like to thank Mercy Hospital and Hospice of Mercy for their care and respect. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 32 years, John; son, Alex (Liz) Frazier; mother, Mary Ellen Montross; sister, Dianne (Mike) Horn; brother, David (Lea) Montross; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth (Travis) Menuey, Stephanie (Austin) and Samantha Horn and Katie, Wyatt and Mackenzie Montross; many aunts, uncles and cousins whom she cherished; family friend considered a daughter, Rica (Benjamin) and their children, Arthur, Lucia and Hector Loth; and numerous other friends, as she surrounded herself with the best people. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Montross; brother, John Charles; in-laws, Larry and Shirley Frazier; and her grandparents. The family will direct memorials to Hospice of Mercy and the Vinton-Shellsburg Farm to School chapter. A Celebration of Life Funeral Mass will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 3, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Vinton. A memorial visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton with a Scripture service at 6 p.m. Burial will be on a later date.