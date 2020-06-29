Carolyn Paulson
CAROLYN PAULSON Sioux Falls, S.D. Carolyn L. Paulson, 73, died June 26, 2020, of pancreatic cancer. Rick Paulson, her husband of 30 years, preceded her in death on Oct. 11, 2016. She is survived by numerous family and friends. There will be no memorial service, per Carolyn's wishes. A private burial will be held at a later date. "Death is at once the end of the body's old journey and the beginning of the soul's new journey." – Author unknown

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 29, 2020.
