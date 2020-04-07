|
CAROLYN SUE (ADAMS) REAGAN Cedar Rapids Carolyn Sue (Adams) Reagan, 69, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. A private family burial will take place at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery in Waterloo, Iowa. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Carolyn was born July 9, 1950, in Waterloo, the daughter of Wallace and Lora (Priebe) Adams. She was united in marriage to Ronald Reagan on Jan. 31, 1966, in Preston, Minn. Carolyn worked as the office manager at Hames Homes for nearly 27 years. She loved her job and was a proud employee. Carolyn enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She was a great party planner and an amazing hostess. Carolyn loved cooking and baking, especially pies. She treasured time spent with her family and grandkids. Carolyn will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Survivors include her beloved husband of 54 years, Ron Reagan of Cedar Rapids; daughters, Carisa Greenwood of Tulsa, Okla., and Fawn (Frank) Vozenilek of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, Jordan (Carmella) Vozenilek, Gabbi (Andreas) Kutt, Myriah Vozenilek, Betsy Greenwood and Jesse Greenwood; and sister, Marilyn Dorwin of Cedar Falls, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Shawn Michael Reagan; and a son in infancy, Chris Reagan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Carolyn at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020