1/1
Carolyn Rose Robertson Hufferd
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAROLYN ROSE ROBERTSON HUFFERD Iowa City Carolyn Rose Robertson Hufferd, 76, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at UIHC. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, where a family service will follow with the Rev. Brooks Simpson officiating. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Garrett Cemetery in rural Delta, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice or the Ronald McDonald House in memory of Tyler Bradley, Carolyn's great-nephew. The complete obituary and online condolences may be found at www.lensingfuneral.com. For family and friends who do attend, please respect CDC guidelines on face coverings and social distancing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved