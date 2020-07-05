CAROLYN ROSE ROBERTSON HUFFERD Iowa City Carolyn Rose Robertson Hufferd, 76, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at UIHC. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, where a family service will follow with the Rev. Brooks Simpson officiating. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Garrett Cemetery in rural Delta, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice or the Ronald McDonald House in memory of Tyler Bradley, Carolyn's great-nephew. The complete obituary and online condolences may be found at www.lensingfuneral.com
. For family and friends who do attend, please respect CDC guidelines on face coverings and social distancing.