CARRIEANN INGALLS Cedar Rapids Carrieann Ingalls, 52, of Cedar Rapids, died April 20, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. A Celebration of Life will be announced for a later date. Arrangements by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids. Survivors include significant other, Brian Hines; daughters, Michelle (Justin) Dempsey and Meagan (Amber) Card; son, Jeremy (Taylor) Card; siblings, Loren (Patricia) Ingalls, Dawn (Shane) Deshaw and Felicia (Brandon) Turner; seven grandchildren, Zander, Zea and Lucy Dempsey, Branson and Mike Card, and Kredence and Kallie Card. She also was the proud aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Carrieann Marie Ingalls was born Nov. 28, 1967, in Iowa City, to Carol Shuur and Larry Ingalls, and was also raised by Jerry Fry. She enjoyed quilting and crocheting. She was notorious for her beautiful handmade gifts. Some of the best stories about Carrieann involved camping with friends and family. Carrieann's biggest joy was her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Larry Ingalls. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Michelle Dempsey at 101 Burnt Leaf Way, Clinton, MS 39056. Please share your support and memories with Carrieann's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 27, 2020
