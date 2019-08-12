Home

Carrol L. "Tub" Shaull Obituary
CARROL L. "TUB" SHAULL North English Carrol L. "Tub" Shaull, 83, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the English Valley Care Center in North English. He was born Oct. 21, 1935, the son of Virgil "Jerry" and Aileen (Montross) Shaull. He married Catherine Reitzler June 14, 1958, and they farmed west of Millersburg. He is survived by his wife, Catherine; and six children, Linda, Mary, Roberta, Karen (Mike), Larry (Dana) and Kevin; also eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Gary (Connie) Shaull. He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson and a sister. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Millersburg Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the Powell Funeral Home in North English.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019
