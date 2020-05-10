|
CARROLL CONKLIN Independence Carroll Conklin, 91, of Independence, died April 27, 2020. A private service was held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Survivors include his wife, Marian Conklin; his children, Julie Rokes, Gwen Paulsen, Kirk Conklin, Craig Conklin and Chris Morine; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles. Memorials may be made to Buchanan County Conservation or Cedar Valley Hospice. Carroll was born Jan. 20, 1929. He graduated from Independence High School in 1948. He married his high school sweetheart, Marion Jackson, on April 9, 1950. Carroll farmed and painted until retiring in 1990. He remodeled houses, planted his own timberland, did woodworking and took joy in restoring antique cars. Carroll and Marian had an amazing love story, holding hands all of the time and were never far from one another. He was larger than life to his grandchildren and will be remembered as a fun-loving, spirited and gentle soul.
Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020