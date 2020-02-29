|
CARROLL DEAN BAUER North English Carroll Dean Bauer was born July 10, 1933, near North English, Iowa County, Iowa, the son of Wendell and Mary Ellen (Bair) Bauer. He graduated from North English High School in 1951. He was united in marriage to Maurita Joan Wilson on Sept. 20, 1953, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. The couple lived in the North English area their entire married life. Carroll was employed by Amana Refrigeration and farmed. He was a member of the Odd Fellows Lodge and the Masonic Lodge, both in North English. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, fishing and boating. Carroll died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the English Valley Care Center in North English at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife, Maurita; son, Randy (Julie); granddaughter, Stephanie Hunt (Josh); great-grandsons, Caleb, Jaxon, and Ryker; granddaughter, Elizabeth Merrifield (Travis); great-grandson, Benjamin; son, Kevin (Carole); grandson, Kevin (Kathy); great-grandson, Graham; granddaughter, Stefanie Schaff (Bill); great-grandchildren, Avery and Blake; grandson, Kyle; grandson, Bobby Mazzie (Whitney); great-grandchildren, Vinny and Kendall; granddaughter, Kelsey Henderson (Adam); great-grandson, Charlie; son, Dan (Joseph Burrows); sister, Norma Jensen (Ken); niece, Valerie Jensen; great-nephews, Nicholas and Michael Pratt; and nephew, Blayne Jensen. He was preceded in death by his parents; his father- and mother-in law, George and Artis Wilson; and a great-grandson, Bradley Austin Bauer. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Powell Funeral Home in North English with Pastor Luke Castor officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday before services from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The family would like to thank the caring staff of the English Valley Care Center for the care they provided Carroll. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the English Valley Care Center. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020