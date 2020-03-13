|
CARROLL EUGENE CARNAHAN Cedar Rapids Carroll Eugene Carnahan, 83, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories with burial in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Public visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Carroll was born Dec. 31, 1936, the son of Harold William and Aleatha Corrall (Sanders) Carnahan. He married Mary Ellen Day on June 27, 1964. She died on Feb. 3, 2012. He then married Jannett "Jan" Harris on April 4, 2014. He is survived by: his wife, Jan of Hiawatha; two sons, Shawn (Wendy) and Chris Carnahan, all of Cedar Rapids; two grandchildren, John Carnahan of Hiawatha and Erica (Bryce) Schwarting of Cedar Rapids; a great-granddaughter, Serenity Schwarting of Cedar Rapids; a brother, Bill Carnahan; and numerous nieces and nephews. Carroll was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary; his parents; a brother, Gary Carnahan; and a sister, Anita Dillon. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please leave a message, tribute of memory to Carroll's family at www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020