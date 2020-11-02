CARROLL MCKIBBIN Guthrie Center Carroll R. McKibbin was born on Nov. 17, 1937, to Hazel and Eldon McKibbin in Guthrie Center, Iowa. He died on Oct. 6, 2020, at 82 years of age. Carroll was the youngest of the three McKibbin brothers, his brothers Darrell and Gary having preceded him in death. Carroll McKibbin loved being a citizen of Guthrie Center as well as being an Iowan. He was also a Nebraskan (and a GO Big Red football fan), a Californian and having lived and visited all over the globe, as his wife, Lynn said, "Carroll was truly a citizen of the world." He fostered friendships and connected with people all over the United States and in several countries. He regularly visited Guthrie Center and enjoyed all the wonderful times he had there with family and friends. Carroll attended Guthrie Center High School and was a multi-sport athlete, track, baseball, basketball and football. Always a music lover, he played the trumpet and was in the marching band. Carroll valued education and after receiving his Ph.D. in political science, he was a professor of political science at both the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. He loved teaching and being with students, it was the best part of being a college professor for Dr. McKibbin. He had lifelong friendships with students throughout each decade of his career. He was a loving and caring mentor, encouraging people to achieve their goals and their dreams. Carroll's love of travel began when he was accepted into the U.S. Foreign Service, with a post in Geneva, Switzerland prior to beginning his teaching career. He learned to speak French during this time, a skill he used to great advantage having served as the director of the California State University Study Abroad program in Aix-en-Provence, France twice in 1985 and again in 1996. Together with his wife Lynn, they developed close friendships with the students in the study abroad programs and with new friends met along the way. Carroll and Lynn loved to travel and count living abroad in Europe and the Semester at Sea program as some of their most memorable experiences. Writing was also an interest of Carroll's and he further developed these skills in retirement by being a guest columnist for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register. He published books in his field of Political Science: In Pursuit of National Interests and Choices in American Government. He researched and wrote Lillian's Legacy: Marriage and Murder in Rural Iowa and then Apron Strings, stories of growing up in Guthrie Center, Iowa. Carroll was an avid woodworker and craftsman, making several pieces of furniture for his wife, Lynn, and the last piece he crafted was for his granddaughter, Sydney this year for her 16th birthday. Carroll was an amazing grandfather and had a close relationship with Sydney, his only granddaughter. He spent time with her every Monday morning taking her to breakfast before dropping her off at school. They share the love of learning, reading and the French culture. Carroll often shared how incredibly lucky he was to have found the best companion and partner in his wife, Lynn. He was so grateful for her support and love that helped him to pursue his goals and his accomplishments. He knew her support was tantamount to his achievements. Her smile has brightened his life since the day they met. Carroll is survived by his wife, Lynn McKibbin, devoted companion of 37 years of San Luis Obispo, Calif.; his loving daughters, Jackie Yeager of San Luis Obispo, Calif., and Micki McKibbin of Queen Creek, Ariz.; and his loving granddaughter, Sydney Yeager of San Luis Obispo, Calif. Donations may be made in Carroll McKibbin's memory to the favorite charity of one's choice
. He leaves this world having lived a good life surrounded by the love of family and numerous friends. He valued and enjoyed each and every person he connected with and would want that love to continue into the future. Services for Carroll, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Victory Union Cemetery in Guthrie Center, Iowa.