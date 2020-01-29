|
CARROLL PATRICK ROSS Easton, Md. Carroll Patrick Ross, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Jan. 21, 2020, in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life date and location have not yet been decided. Carroll was born to Robert and Frances (Carroll) Ross on Sept. 22, 1945. He went to Sts. Peter and Paul High School, where he belonged to the glee club and was captain of the basketball team. He married Donna Graham in 1969. He graduated from Sacramento State University and worked for Radial Tire Wholesale before buying his own tire business in Walnut Grove, Calif., with his second wife, Cheri. After selling the tire business, he moved to Iowa, where he became a passionate Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He retired in 2017. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, served in the Air Force, and was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for his efforts during the battle of Plei Djereng. He was deeply affected by the war and it influenced the rest of his life greatly. He was involved in 20-30 Club and Rotary in Sacramento and happily played in any golf tournament that presented itself. Carroll was always the life of the party and was well known for his talent at the piano, ability to tell a good (or dirty) joke and his passion for poetry and golf. Carroll was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bob; and his sister, Margaret "Peggy," who passed exactly seven days before Carroll. Carroll is survived by his sisters, MaryAnne and Kathy; his children, Patricia "Trish" Nissen and Christopher "Chris" Ross; and four grandchildren, Will, Megan, Jacob and Nathan. Memorials may be given to Fisher House, fisherhouse.org/ways-to-give.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020