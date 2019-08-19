|
|
CARROLL SCHNEIDER Cedar Rapids Carroll Schneider, 92, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at his home in Cedar Rapids. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Oakwood Cemetery where military honors will be accorded by the U.S. Navy. Goettsch Funeral Home of Monticello has taken Carroll and his family into their care. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. Carroll is survived by three children, Terri (Dennis) Colston and Jack Schneider, both of Cedar Rapids, and Kirk (Cheri) Schneider, Oklahoma City, Okla.; four grandchildren, Alexandra (Taran) Deniston, Jack Colton Schneider, Trevor (Kelly) Schneider and Rachel (Brandon) Buls; and two great-grandchildren, Bentley and Serenity Buls; his sister, Phyllis (Robert) Sutthoff, Charlotte, N.C.; and a brother, Marvin (Donna) Schneider, Monticello. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Roma; four sisters, Bernice Meier, Edna Conley, Erma Townsley and Ruth Dreibelbis; and five brothers, Loren, Louis, Kenneth, Robert and Phillip. Carroll Eugene Schneider was born March 27, 1927, at Monticello, Iowa. He was the son of Isaac H. and Matilda Egger Schneider. Carroll received his education in the Monticello Community Schools and later attended college in Chicago. Carroll was a proud U.S. Navy veteran serving during World War II on the USS Tomahawk. The Tomahawk fought in eight separate battles in the South Pacific while Carroll was on board. Carroll married Roma Hoult on Nov. 6, 1950. He was employed at Collins Radio in several different management positions. He retired from Collins in 1978 and the couple moved to Knoxville, Tenn., where he took a position with Allied Chemical Corporation. He later worked for Babbitt Electronics in Orlando, Fla., and then Storage Tech in Boulder, Colo. The couple retired to Texarkana, Texas. Following Roma's death in 2009, Carroll returned to Iowa. Carroll was a member of the First Lutheran Church, Cedar Rapids, the Elks Lodge, Crescent Masonic Lodge No. 25 A.F.&A.M., all in Cedar Rapids. He was a past senior member of the Institute of Industrial Engineers and the American Inventory and Production Control Society.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019