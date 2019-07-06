CARROLL W. "BILL" CARNICLE Marion Carroll W. "Bill" Carnicle, 58, of Marion, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Salem United Methodist Church. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth; a daughter, Kristin (Justin) Jacobus of Cedar Rapids; two sons, Matt (Casey) of Plaucheville, La., and Steven (Linda) of Olin; his mother, Sharon and a brother, Danny, both of Oelwein. He also is survived by 11 grandchildren; brother-in-law, Brian (Nikki) Pulvermacher of Center Point; mother- and father-in-law, Larry and Lucy Pulvermacher of Central City; three nieces; two nephews; his best friend, John Sires; and his two dogs, Molly and Misty. He was preceded in death by his father and three baby brothers. Bill was born on Dec. 24, 1960, in Oelwein, the son of Carroll and Sharon (Steggall) Carnicle Sr. He married Elizabeth A. Pulvermacher on Nov. 8, 1997, in Cedar Rapids. Bill was the dry-cleaning manager at City Cleaners for more than 22 years. He was a member of the American Bowling Association and bowled several perfect games. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed hunting, fishing and car shows. Bill forever will be remembered as a loving and caring son, husband, father, brother and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donations may be given to the . Please leave a message or tribute to Bill's family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 6, 2019