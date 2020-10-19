1/1
Carson Robert Crane
CARSON ROBERT CRANE Manchester Carson Robert Crane, 14, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Survivors include his parents, Aaron and Katie; his siblings, Thomas Crane and Hannah Crane of Manchester; his paternal grandparents, Kenneth Crane of Minden, Neb., and Jerrilyn Crane of Strawberry Point; his maternal grandparents, Jack and Gwen Porter of Edgewood; his great-grandmother, Florence Crane of Apache Junction, Ariz.; his aunts and uncles, Janie (Matthew) Walthart of Winthrop, Jill (Danny) Kleinlein of Strawberry Point, Eric (Mandy) Crane of Independence and Matthew (Carrie) Crane of Dundee; and his 10 cousins, Becca, Clayton and Noah Walhart, Jacob, Ryan and Jace Kleinlein, Violet and Joshauh Crane, and Caleb and Carter Crane. Because of COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended at the funeral home and at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at The Stone Church in Manchester, with Pastor Joe Camp officiating. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call after 9:30 a.m. until the funeral service on Wednesday at the church. Interment: Coffins Grove Cemetery in Manchester.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
OCT
21
Visitation
09:30 AM
The Stone Church
OCT
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The Stone Church
Funeral services provided by
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-3112
Guest Book

