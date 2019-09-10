|
CARTER LOUIS PAUSTIAN Anamosa Carter Louis Paustian of Anamosa, was born into heaven on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa. Private services will be held later. Thoughts and condolences may be shared with them at www.goettschonline.com. The son of Curtis and Amber (Lincoln) Paustian, Carter had been dreamed of for four years. His parents had anxiously awaited his arrival and were ready to welcome him into his home. Curtis and Amber wanted more than anything to be parents, so when they were told they were expecting on Easter Sunday they were ecstatic! Everyone was excited and even more so when they found out they were expecting a boy. He was with them for only short while but he gifted them with great joy and was deeply loved. Those holding him in their hearts are his parents, Curtis and Amber Paustian of Anamosa; grandparents, Richard and Debbie Lincoln of Lamont and Aaron and Deborah Paustian of Anamosa; aunts and uncles, Alyssa Lincoln of Manchester, Adam Lincoln of Lamont and Kelly (Austin) Parmenter of Anamosa; a cousin, Paislynn Lincoln; great-grandparents, Fred and Diane Elsbury of Lamont, Gerald and Maxine Lincoln of Strawberry Point, Dallas and Marlene Paustian of Anamosa and John and Marge Hasler of Anamosa; as well as several great-aunts and great-uncles. In lieu of flowers and gifts, a memorial fund for Carter is being established and memorials may be directed to the family. There is no foot so small that it cannot leave an imprint on our world.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019