CARY W. SEVENING Marion Cary W. Sevening, 62, of Marion, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Funeral services at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Peace Christian Reformed Church. The Rev. Gary Brouwers will officiate. Private burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday. Survivors include his wife, Dawn; a stepdaughter, Bree (Ben) Orozco of Denver; a stepson, Ryan (Amy) DeCook of Minneapolis; his father, Ronald; two brothers, Brad, Dr. John (Christy) and a sister, Sherri Sevening, all of Cedar Rapids. He also is survived by three grandchildren, Enslea, Judah and Noah; nieces and nephews, Jacob, Holden, Haley Jensen, A.J., Kylie, Brianna and Dalton. He was preceded in death by his mother. Cary was born Sept. 2, 1956, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Ronald and Sandy (Peterson) Sevening. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1975. Cary married Dawn M. Marvin on March 3, 2012, in Kauai, Hawaii. He was an account manager for Whelan Security at Archer Daniels Midland for 14 years. He was a member of the Peace Christian Reformed Church and the men's Bible study group there. Cary enjoyed fishing, boating, movies, going to concerts and biking with Dawn. He was passionate about history, an avid reader and huge fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears. Cary forever will be remembered as a wonderful and caring son, husband, stepfather, brother, grandfather and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019