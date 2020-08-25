1/1
Caryl Hagen
1938 - 2020
CARYL (FANT) HAGEN Newhall Caryl (Fant) Hagen, 82, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall with the Rev. Steven Rempfer officiating. Interment will be held at St. John Cemetery, Newhall. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. The wearing of masks will be at the attendee's discretion. Caryl was born April 15, 1938, in Norwalk, the daughter of Adolph and Lucille (Wilson) Fant. On Dec. 16, 1956, Caryl married Robert Hagen at Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown. Caryl and Robert farmed and raised their large family near Newhall. Caryl also drove a school bus for Central Lutheran School for seven years and for the Benton Community School District for 22 years. She was an active member at St. John Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed membership in the Tabitha Society and sang in the choir. She is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Brian (Teresa) Hagen of Blairstown, Tom Hagen of Blairstown, Janet Sliter of Newhall, Kevin (Susie) Hagen of Keystone, Steve (Angie) Hagen of Keystone, David Hagen of Denver, Colo., and Patricia (Ben) Niebes of Blairstown; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren, and one on the way; two great-great-grandchildren, and one on the way; two sisters, Karon (Dennis) Kolek of Arizona and Kathy (Dave) Long of Texas; and her sister-in-law, Bonnie Fant of Indianola. She was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter; brother, Dennis Fant; and two sisters, Arlene Lippencott, and Barb (Dean) Dighton. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
AUG
27
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Home - 6th St.
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2223
