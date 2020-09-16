CASH JONATHON COPELAND Clarence Cash Jonathon Copeland, born Sept. 9, 2020, passed away on Sept. 12, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family. Survivors include his parents, Samantha and Matthew Copeland of Clarence, Iowa; brothers, Cyrus Eggers and Waylon Copeland; grandparents, Cheryl Eggers of Marion, Iowa, Mike and Patty Copeland of Cuba City, Wis., and Deb and Brandon Schmidt of Decorah, Iowa; aunt, Melissa Copeland-Silver of Iowa City; cousin, Jonah Copeland-Silver of Iowa City; great-grandmother, Margaret Pape of Dubuque, Iowa; and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Dale and Janice Entwisle, Doris and Jim Eggers, Leroy Pape and Grace and Carl Copeland; great-uncles, John and Pat Copeland; and family friend, Sheila Roberts. Please share your condolences to the family of Cash at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
