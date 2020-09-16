1/
Cash Jonathon Copeland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cash's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CASH JONATHON COPELAND Clarence Cash Jonathon Copeland, born Sept. 9, 2020, passed away on Sept. 12, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family. Survivors include his parents, Samantha and Matthew Copeland of Clarence, Iowa; brothers, Cyrus Eggers and Waylon Copeland; grandparents, Cheryl Eggers of Marion, Iowa, Mike and Patty Copeland of Cuba City, Wis., and Deb and Brandon Schmidt of Decorah, Iowa; aunt, Melissa Copeland-Silver of Iowa City; cousin, Jonah Copeland-Silver of Iowa City; great-grandmother, Margaret Pape of Dubuque, Iowa; and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Dale and Janice Entwisle, Doris and Jim Eggers, Leroy Pape and Grace and Carl Copeland; great-uncles, John and Pat Copeland; and family friend, Sheila Roberts. Please share your condolences to the family of Cash at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved