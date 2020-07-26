1/1
Catalina Omara-Rose Rodriguez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catalina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CATALINA OMARA-ROSE RODRIGUEZ Marion Catalina Omara-Rose Rodriguez, 2 months, of Marion, went to heaven in her sleep. Funeral: noon Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Marion, followed by burial at Oak Shade Cemetery. Visitation begins at 11 a.m. before the service. Holding her heart in their hearts are parents, Emma Holmes and Cosme Rodriguez; siblings, Aurora, Emmanuel and twin brother Ezekiel; and many grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Catalina was a beautiful baby, not fussy or loud, and a wonderful baby sister. She had the biggest soft eyes and the prettiest smile. Now she will be our angel, forever in our hearts, until we meet again in heaven. We love you Catalina. Please share your support and memories with Catalina's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Marion
1000 13th Street
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1538
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Marion

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved