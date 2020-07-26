CATALINA OMARA-ROSE RODRIGUEZ Marion Catalina Omara-Rose Rodriguez, 2 months, of Marion, went to heaven in her sleep. Funeral: noon Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Marion, followed by burial at Oak Shade Cemetery. Visitation begins at 11 a.m. before the service. Holding her heart in their hearts are parents, Emma Holmes and Cosme Rodriguez; siblings, Aurora, Emmanuel and twin brother Ezekiel; and many grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Catalina was a beautiful baby, not fussy or loud, and a wonderful baby sister. She had the biggest soft eyes and the prettiest smile. Now she will be our angel, forever in our hearts, until we meet again in heaven. We love you Catalina. Please share your support and memories with Catalina's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
