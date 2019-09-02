|
CATHERINE "KAY" CLAUSS Marion Catherine "Kay" Clauss, 93, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Marion, where a memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Kay was born March 1, 1926, in New York City, to Angelo and Marianna (Rapallo) D'Anna. She was united in marriage to Charles "Charlie" Clauss on July 30, 1949, in East Rutherford, N.J. Kay and Charlie recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Kay was a homemaker and also worked as a seamstress and baker. She was an active member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. Kay enjoyed cooking and she loved to travel with her husband. She is survived by her husband, Charlie; children, Eileen Denstad of La Crescent, Minn., Charlie (Doris) Clauss Jr. of Wilber, Neb., Maryann Shinrock of Marion, and Wayne Clauss, of La Crescent, Minn.; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Kay was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers; and daughter-in-law, Charlotte Clauss. Memorials in Kay's name may be directed to the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. Please share a memory of Kay at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019