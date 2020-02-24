|
CATHERINE JANE RUTHERFORD Marion Catherine Jane Rutherford, of Marion, Iowa, joined our Lord in heaven on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A celebration of Catherine's life will be held at later date. Catherine was born May 2, 1935, in Port Neches, Texas, the daughter of Lawrence and Maude (Kramer) Morris. She graduated from Port Neches High School. On July 11, 1953, Catherine was united in marriage to the love of her life, Kenneth Rutherford. They enjoyed their life together raising their family. Catherine enjoyed golfing, playing cards, bowling league, gardening, traveling and cooking. She was a passionate Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, taking trips to the Arkansas lake house, and watching her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's sporting and non-sporting events. Catherine will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Catherine is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 66 years, Kenneth Rutherford of Marion; daughter, Katheryn Rutherford of Cedar Rapids; two sons, Ken (Robin) Rutherford of Little Rock, Ark., and David Rutherford of Tyler, Texas; four grandchildren, Jon (Allie) Sacora, Jeff (Ashley) Sacora, Brenna (Zack) Randall and Tyler Rutherford; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and beloved dog, Callie. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and one brother. Please share a memory of Catherine at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2020