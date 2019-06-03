|
|
CATHERINE KELLOGG Iowa City Catherine Kellogg, 81, of Iowa City, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Iowa City, with burial to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the . For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 3, 2019