Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
Iowa City, IA
CATHERINE KELLOGG Iowa City Catherine Kellogg, 81, of Iowa City, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Iowa City, with burial to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the . For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 3, 2019
