CATHERINE A. (WEBER) KUHSE Elkader Catherine A. (Weber) Kuhse, 83, of Elkader, passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, at the funeral home and after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at Peace United Church of Church, Elkader, with the Rev. Jon Haack officiating. Interment: East Side Cemetery, Elkader. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left with www.graufuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019
